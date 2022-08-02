iQOO 9T to launch today in India; Find price and specifications

iQOO 9T will be launching in India today. The iQOO 9T will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India, making it one of the most powerful Android smartphones. More than power, this chip promises better power efficiency and better thermal performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. iQOO also has a couple of other changes scheduled for the iQOO 9T over the regular iQOO 9 5G.



Before we go deeper, know that iQOO 9T will be launched later today via an online event. You can watch the event live on YouTube and iQOO's social media channels starting at noon. The iQOO 9T will go on sale from August 4 at noon. Also, a couple of YouTube creators have already revealed the prices of the iQOO 9T, which will start at Rs. 49,999. This could make one of the most affordable phones to have this chipset. Variants and prices of the iQOO 9T.

The iQOO 9T will be available in two colours: Alpha and Legend. The base variant will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage which will cost Rs. 49,999. The other variant will have 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage which will cost Rs. 54,999. Customers can also get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 if they carry out the transaction through ICICI Bank cards. iQOO will also offer an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 for an iQOO device and Rs. 5,000 for other brands' devices. In addition, customers can also opt for a no-cost 12-month EMI option.

iQOO 9T: Specifications

The iQOO 9T is based on the iQOO 10 from China. The phone has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at the helm, and you'll get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also has a V1+ chip that promises to improve low-light image processing.

It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. As for the cameras, you get a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor for the main cameras, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera with 2X zoom. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and has a 120W wired charging solution to top up the battery.