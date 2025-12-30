Mappls Takes on Google Maps With Major Public Transport Update Across Indian Cities

MapmyIndia has rolled out a significant update to its navigation app, Mappls, strengthening its position as a homegrown alternative to Google Maps. With this update, the app now allows users to access detailed public transport information, including buses, metro systems, and rail routes, directly within the platform.

The new feature introduces multimodal public transport route integration, designed to make daily travel planning easier and more efficient. Users can now view metro, rail, and bus routes, along with stations, stops, and interchange points, all in one place. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps or websites when planning journeys that involve more than one mode of transport.

According to MapmyIndia, the update aims to address a long-standing challenge faced by urban commuters—navigating fragmented public transport systems. By bringing different transit networks together on a single interface, Mappls hopes to simplify commuting and improve the overall travel experience, particularly in cities where public transport options are complex and widely spread.

At present, the multimodal public transport feature is available in select Indian cities. These include Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal. The company has confirmed that the feature is currently live on iOS devices and the web version of the app, with an Android rollout expected shortly.

MapmyIndia has stated that it will continue working closely with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand coverage to more cities and improve the accuracy of public transport data. This ongoing collaboration is expected to play a key role in scaling the feature nationwide over time.

The public transport update builds on Mappls’ existing capabilities, which already include turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, intelligent routing, and safety alerts. By integrating mass transit information into its core navigation experience, the company says it is encouraging greater adoption of public transport. Increased use of buses, metros, and trains could help ease road congestion and reduce emissions in rapidly growing urban centres.

Mappls has seen steady growth in its user base and now has more than 40 million users, making it one of the larger navigation platforms in India. For comparison, Google Maps reported over 60 million active users in the country as of 2023, according to data shared by Google. While Google Maps remains dominant, Mappls’ focus on local data and India-specific needs has helped it carve out a strong presence.

MapmyIndia has also highlighted its alignment with national priorities and local sensitivities. The company has noted that its government business has expanded rapidly in recent years and now contributes around 20 percent of its gross revenue. This growth has been driven in part by its emphasis on indigenous mapping solutions and regulatory compliance.

With its latest update, Mappls is positioning itself not just as a navigation tool, but as a comprehensive mobility platform tailored for Indian cities and commuters.