iQOO Neo 11 Unveiled in China Ahead of iQOO 15 Launch: Set to Challenge OnePlus 15R in India

iQOO has officially lifted the curtain on its latest gaming-focused smartphone — the iQOO Neo 11 — in China, just ahead of the global debut of its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15. The Neo 11, a successor to last year’s Neo 10, brings major upgrades in design, display, performance, and battery life, positioning itself as a strong contender to the upcoming OnePlus 15R in India.

Refreshed Design with Vibrant Colour Options

The iQOO Neo 11 introduces a refreshed back design, departing from the square-shaped camera module seen on the Neo 10. It now features a more refined, narrow dual-camera layout that enhances its sleek aesthetic. The device will be available in four striking colour options — Light White, Pixel Orange, Facing the Gale, and Shadow Black. Notably, the Facing the Gale variant features a colour-changing rear panel, a design element also teased for the upcoming iQOO 15.

In terms of build, the smartphone measures 8.05mm in thickness and weighs 216 grams, striking a balance between style and substance.

Snapdragon 8 Elite: Performance at Its Core

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 11 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same flagship-grade processor that powered last year’s premium smartphones. The device is further equipped with the brand’s new Q2 gaming chip and the Monster Super-Core Engine, promising smoother frame rates and faster response times for gaming enthusiasts.

To keep temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions, the Neo 11 includes an 8K vapour chamber cooling system, ensuring consistent performance without overheating.

Immersive Display for Gaming and Entertainment

The Neo 11 boasts a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering ultra-smooth visuals and vibrant colour reproduction. The panel also supports 2,592Hz PWM dimming, a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, and a 25.4ms touch response time, making it ideal for both gaming and multimedia consumption. Compared to its predecessor, the display is sharper, more responsive, and better optimised for low-light viewing.

Dual Cameras and Powerful Battery Upgrade

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 11 sports a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a downgrade from the Neo 10’s 32MP shooter but likely optimised for better low-light selfies and portrait clarity.

Battery performance receives a significant bump — the 7,500mAh unit supports 100W wired fast charging, ensuring users can quickly power up and stay connected for long hours of use.

Expected India Launch and Pricing

While iQOO has not yet confirmed the India launch date for the Neo 11, sources suggest it will debut after the iQOO 15’s launch next month. In China, the Neo 11 starts at 2,599 Yuan (approx. ₹32,500) for the 12GB + 256GB base variant. Given the pricing strategy of past models, it’s expected that the Indian version will launch around the ₹31,999 mark — similar to the iQOO Neo 10.

With its powerful chipset, upgraded display, and gaming enhancements, the iQOO Neo 11 is shaping up to be a formidable rival to the OnePlus 15R in the mid-premium smartphone segment.