iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch today: Watch live stream, Expected price and features
According to the leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be the most cost-effective phone to feature an 8+ Gen 1 processor in India.
iQOO is set to launch its latest device in India today. The Neo 7 Pro will be a pricey version of the Neo 7, which launched in India last year, and was confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be the most cost-effective phone, which will feature an 8+ Gen 1 processor in India. There have been various reports suggesting that the phone will be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 36,000. However, the final price will only be revealed when the phone is released.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launch: How to watch the live stream
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will launch today at 12:00 p.m. (IST) in the afternoon. You can watch the event live on iQOO India's official YouTube channel by clicking on the link provided. It will also be available on iQOO India's Facebook and Instagram channels. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G price is expected to be under Rs 35,000. This phone will compete with other models like the Poco F5 5G and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro live stream on YouTube
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Expected price
According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000-36,000. This lines up with another insider's suggestion that the phone will sit in the Rs 40,000 price range in India.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Expected specifications
The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumoured to have some impressive features. It is expected to come with a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering excellent image quality and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The phone could be available in two variants: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 16 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, giving users options to choose from.
As for the cameras, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could have a 50MP main camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor to capture different types of shots. For selfies, it is said to house a 16MP front camera.
The phone is expected to run Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13, providing a user-friendly and customizable interface. Also, it can come with a powerful 5000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. There have been speculations that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition that was released in China.