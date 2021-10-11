Is BSNL 4G rolling out? IT Minister Makes First 4G Call Over India's 4G Network

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) finally has 4G connectivity. In a tweet, the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwani Vaishnaw, said that he had made the first call via BSNL's Indian 4G network. "I made the first call via BSNL's Indian 4G network (Designed and Manufactured in India). Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's vision that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape, "he said. BSNL had been fighting for government nominees to join the company's 4G upgrade plans of around 13,533 2G / 3G sites in the southern and western areas.



The launch of 4G is something important for the survival of the telecommunications company since the government had refused to privatize the company and the lack of supply of 4G was something that was hurting the business. The government had said that BSNL will launch its 4G within 2 years, and if the tweet from the IT minister indicates the launch of 4G on BSNL, then this is well ahead of schedule. If this were not done, it was speculated that BSNL could possibly have been sold to a private entity like what happened to Air India.

Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India).

PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2021

BSNL is said to have some of the best plans on the market today, but the lack of 4G offerings has slowed the company down quite a bit. 4G will also allow BSNL to upgrade to 5G with fairly simple updates. The 4G system to be used by the company has been designed and manufactured in India, the IT minister's tweet said.





