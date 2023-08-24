ISRO plans Mission Aditya L1 to Sun

With Tiranga hoisted on the Moon by Chandrayaan-3 the space agency ISRO announced that it will get down taking up more and more missions at exploring new frontiers in space. ISRO will turn its attention to the Sun. This mission will be known as Aditya L1, the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. This mission will be launched in September.



Listing out its future programmes, ISRO said: "The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time."