itel launches A80 – An Awesome All in One Smartphone with 120 Hz Refresh Rate and IP 54 Dust & Splash Proof Rating

National, 6th January 2025: itel, one of the leading technology brands of India, is poised to lead India's budget smartphone segment, making a bold leap in 2025. The A80 smartphone stands out in the sub 7K segment, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and IP 54 water-resistant rating, ensuring smooth visuals, clear display quality and unmatched durability. This move signifies a strategic enhancement to its Awesome Series lineup. The itel A80 comes equipped with a big 6.67-inch Punch Hole Display featuring a Dynamic bar offering a simplified and seamless user interface. With an advanced processor, 8 GB RAM (4GB + 4GB*), and 128 GB ROM, the device supports multitasking and ample storage while maintaining a lag-free Fluency experience for up to three years. Power packed with these incredible features, the A80 smartphone is available at just Rs. 6999.`

With a strikingly appealing design, the itel A80 smartphone is built to impress. The A80’s 50 MP Super HDR camera is going to turn heads with its awe-inspiring photography - capturing vivid details even in low light. It also features a ring light notification that acts as the icing on the cake. The 6.67-inch punch-hole display enhances entertainment and visual storytelling and the device’s dynamic bar adds a stylish, modern touch – all tremendously enhancing the user experience, making the A80 smartphone a delight to use.

The A80 is built for durability, with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. This smartphone comes with Android 14 Go OS and a Unisoc T603 Octa-core processor, delivering a smooth and efficient performance for all your daily tasks. To further ensure reliability, itel offers a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. It is available in attractive colours of Sandstone Black, Glacier White, and Wave Blue, combining elegance with practicality. The itel A80 smartphone is now available at retail stores across India, offering consumers a powerful and stylish device designed to enhance their everyday digital experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India stated, “As we enter 2025, we renew our steadfast commitment to our consumers by delivering innovations that blend cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional features—all at unbeatable prices. The launch of the A80 smartphone is step in that direction and reaffirms our commitment to bridging the technology gap for today’s young India. With its stunning 120 Hz Refresh rate and exceptional durability, the A80 smartphone is perfectly placed to cater to the growing demand for durability and user experience without compromising on style.”

Product Specifications -

Brand itel A80 Price Rs. 6999 Screen Size 6.67 HD+ IPS Refresh rate 120Hz Display Type Punch Hole with Dynamic Bar Ring Notification Yes Processor Unisoc T603 Processor Core Octa Core RAM 4GB+4GB* ROM 128GB Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 50MP Super HDR Camera Battery 5000 mAh Charger 10W IP Rating IP54

(Dust & Splash Proof) Fingerprint Side Face Unlock Yes OS Android 14 Go

About itel

Established over 16 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 16 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances and laptop products and in 2021, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.