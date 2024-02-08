Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social Attracts 800k Users in One Day; What Sets It Apart from X

Bluesky Social, Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media venture, witnessed a staggering influx of users as it transitioned from its invite-only phase to open access. Following Elon Musk's acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), dissatisfaction with centralized platforms has fueled interest in decentralized alternatives like Bluesky Social. Despite initial beta-stage exclusivity, Bluesky Social surpassed 2 million users in November 2023, setting the stage for its public launch.

The Surge in Bluesky Social Users

On its inaugural public day, Bluesky Social experienced a remarkable surge, adding 800,000 new users, or "newskies," catapulting its total user base past the 4.2 million milestone. Despite intermittent feed outages, Bluesky Social swiftly addressed these issues, ensuring uninterrupted service for its burgeoning user community.

Exploring Bluesky Social

Bluesky Social distinguishes itself as a decentralized social media platform developed by Jack Dorsey, with Jay Graber assuming the CEO role. Leveraging an open-source framework and the proprietary AT protocol, Bluesky Social offers transparent network architecture, enabling users to observe its development process and infrastructure.

Decentralization on Bluesky Social entails data storage on independent servers, empowering users to establish and migrate to their servers without data loss and fostering data sovereignty and user autonomy.

Differing Bluesky Social with X

Bluesky Social diverges from X in its moderation approach. Employing composable moderation policies in collaboration with third-party providers, Bluesky Social integrates automated filtering systems alongside community labelling mechanisms. While this approach aims to empower users in content moderation, concerns linger over the potential for misinformation proliferation on the platform.

Bluesky Social's emergence signifies a paradigm shift in social media dynamics, prioritizing decentralization, transparency, and user agency. As it continues to evolve, Bluesky Social endeavours to redefine social networking, offering an alternative ecosystem grounded in user empowerment and data ownership.