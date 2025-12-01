James Cameron Calls AI-Generated Actors “Horrifying,” says Avatar Tech Was Built to Empower Performers

Filmmaker James Cameron, known for shaping some of the most innovative moments in cinema, is voicing strong concerns about the growing use of generative AI in Hollywood. Despite being celebrated for pushing technological boundaries in films like Avatar and The Terminator, the Oscar-winning director says the rise of AI-generated performers is something he finds deeply troubling.

In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, Cameron reflected on earlier criticism he faced when Avatar first introduced its groundbreaking performance-capture technology. At the time, some believed he was replacing real actors with digital creations. Cameron said, “For years, there was this sense that, 'Oh, they're doing something strange with computers and they're replacing actors.’” He added that the fear was misplaced, noting, “When in fact, once you really drill down and you see what we're doing, it's a celebration of the actor-director moment.”

With generative AI now capable of producing entirely fictional characters—some crafted through simple text prompts—Cameron says the film world has entered a more troubling phase. The director pointed to emerging AI-generated performers such as Tilly Norwood, introduced by comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden at the Zurich Summit earlier this year. The digital creation reportedly attracted interest from several talent agencies, sparking widespread industry backlash and anxiety about AI’s potential to replace human actors.

Cameron made it clear he wants no part of that future. Speaking about the new wave of AI creations, he said, "Now, go to the other end of the spectrum, and you’ve got generative AI, where they can make up a character.” Emphasizing his stance, he continued, “They can make up an actor. They can make up a performance from scratch with a text prompt. It’s like, no. That’s horrifying to me. That’s the opposite. That’s exactly what we’re not doing."

His comments underscore a growing unease within Hollywood as AI-generated music, videos, and digital personalities spread rapidly across social media. While technology has long played a role in elevating creativity in cinema, Cameron argues that tools like performance capture were always meant to support actors, not eliminate them.

As the debate intensifies, Cameron’s stance adds a powerful voice to calls for caution—highlighting the importance of preserving human artistry in an era where AI is increasingly capable of mimicking it.