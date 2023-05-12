Live
James Webb Space Telescope take closest look at mysterious planet
The powerful next generation James Webb Space Telescope has observed a distant planet outside our solar system -- and unlike anything in it -- to reveal what is likely a highly reflective world with a steamy atmosphere.
It’s the closest look yet at the mysterious world described as a “mini-Neptune”, a class of planets common in the galaxy but about which little is known. Measurements so far show they are broadly similar to, say, a downsized version of our own Neptune.
Beyond that, little is known. And while the planet, called GJ 1214 b, is too hot to harbour liquid-water oceans, water in vapourised form still could be a major part of its atmosphere.
“The planet is totally blanketed by some sort of haze or cloud layer,” said lead author Eliza Kempton, a researcher at the University of Maryland. “The atmosphere just remained totally hidden from us until this observation.”