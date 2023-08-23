Live
- President Murmu quotes Nelson Mandela, says never give up in life
- Best Agrolife Ltd. Empowers Farmers in AP: Conducts a Successful Chilli Nursery Training Program
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages: Govt
- Bombay HC seeks police reply on preserving CCTV clips of Ram Navami clashes
- Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing
- Class 9-10 students to study two Indian languages, one for class 11-12: MoE's NCF By Gunjan Sharma
- Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module
- TBJP congratulates ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 teams for historic success
- Medix Global Announced the Winners of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023
- Success of Chandrayaan-3 is collective success of every Indian: Congress
Just In
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday wished India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission, saying he is rooting for India.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday wished India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission, saying he is rooting for India.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted positively to the much-anticipated launch. "Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3," Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, posted on Instagram's Threads platform, commenting on ISRO's post on the mission.
Musk also praised India's moon mission.
"Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75 million) is less than the film Interstellar ($165 million)," Newsthink posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Musk responded: "Good for India", with an emoji of the Indian tricolour.
The Indian space agency is focused on landing its moon lander on Wednesday evening and is not looking at any postponement or Plan B. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).
A few days back, the lander detached from the propulsion module, and both are now circling the moon. The rover is inside the lander.
With inputs from IANS