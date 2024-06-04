Live
Pawan Kalyan Reaches Vijayawada, to Hold Discussions with Party Leaders
Highlights
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has arrived in Vijayawada today, landing at Gannavaram Airport. He is set to meet with party leaders at the Janasena office in Mangalagiri to discuss the counting pattern of the ongoing elections.
Following the meeting with party officials, Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to meet with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu later tonight. The discussions are expected to revolve around the current political scenario and potential collaborations between the two parties.
Pawan Kalyan's visit to Vijayawada comes at a crucial time as the results of the elections are eagerly awaited. Stay tuned for further updates on the developments.
