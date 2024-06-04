  • Menu
Six railway workers dead after being hit by freight train in China

Six workers have been confirmed dead after they were hit by a freight train in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday morning, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Harbin: Six workers have been confirmed dead after they were hit by a freight train in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday morning, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The accident occurred around 1:55 a.m. when the workers were on the track of a railway section on the outskirts of Jiamusi City, sources with the company said.

Two of them died on the spot, while the other four died after rescue efforts failed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cause of the accident is not known yet, and the investigation continues.

