Take advantage of National Lok Adalat for speedy judicial redressal

Take advantage of National Lok Adalat for speedy judicial redressal
Resolve cases through conciliation

Kothagudem: G Bhanumathi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Judge said that the National Lok Adalat will be held in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Court on 8th June. Bhanumati said.

He said that if there are any cases against you, those you know, or your relatives, it is a good opportunity to compromise. He said that the cases settled in Lok Adalat are final judgments with no possibility of appeal. Amicable Criminal Compoundable Cases, Civil Cases, Accident Cases, Chit Punned Cases, Demonstration Cases, Matrimonial Cases.

He said that related cases, petty theft cases, bank pre-litigation cases, telephone cases, cyber crime cases can be compromised in this Lok Adalat and the case can be closed completely. Therefore, the parties should take advantage of this opportunity, said the judge.

