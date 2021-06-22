Jio 5G Phone Coming Soon for Rs 4000; find details

There have been many speculations about the launch date of the Jio 5G phone. Huge interest has been generated around this phone as it promises several features and is to be priced in India at around ₹ 4000, not to mention its 5G capability. According to the latest reports, Jio 5G Reliance Industries will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24. It is expected to make many announcements about its products and services, including Reliance Jio and JioFiber.

1. What operating system will the Jio 5G phone run on?

The Jio 5G smartphone is said to run on Google's Android operating system, which is tailor-made for low-cost smartphones. But the company could use a custom Android operating system called JioOS for the Jio 5G phone. This customized version of Android will be important for integrating Jio services into the Jio 5G phone. Reliance and Google together have reportedly developed the Jio 5G phone that can provide a high-end experience without expensive materials.

2.When will the Jio 5G phone go on sale?

This phone could debut at Reliance AGM this week. In particular, this year, we are also expecting new hardware launches, perhaps even the Jio 5G phone and the JioBook laptop. Reliance Jio and Google have already announced that they will be working jointly to build a low-cost smartphone.

3. What will the price of the Jio 5G phone be in India?

According to a Bloomberg report, the Jio 5G phone price will be around ₹ 4,000. This will be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Jio also plans to sell 150 to 200 million units of the Jio 5G phone within two years. Reliance is also expected to combine the Jio 5G phone with Jio's affordable prepaid and postpaid plans.

4. What is JioBook about?

The rumoured JioBook is also expected to make its AGM debut alongside the 5G phone. Coming to specs, the JioBook is said to feature an HD display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with the Snapdragon X12 4G modem. The laptop may offer 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It will also feature a mini-HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.