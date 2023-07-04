Jio Bharat Phone to go on sale on 7th July for Rs 999

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio Bharat 4G phone in India. The aim behind the launch of this mobile phone is to accelerate the company's-company's "2G-MUKT BHARAT" vision. The company launched one of the two Jio Bharat phone models in partnership with Karbonn. Reliance Jio also confirmed that other brands would soon adopt the ''Jio Bharat platform'' to build ''Jio Bharat phones''. We expect more brands to partner with Jio to launch more affordable models.



The first set of Jio Bharat phones, which includes around 1 million units, will go on sale from 7th July 2023. The company confirmed that the phone will be available in retail stores nationwide.

The recently launched Jio Bharat phone looks like any other feature phone (but it's a 4G smartphone) with a keyboard and Bharat branding just below the screen. There is also a camera on the rear panel and speakers. The Jio Bharat phone also allows users to make unlimited calls anywhere in India, click photos, and make UPI payments using JioPay. There are plenty of entertainment options, including support for JioCinema, JioSaavan, and FM Radio.

It should be noted that there are two models released. The back cover of one model features the "Jio" brand logo, while the second model features the "Karbonn" logo. There are two colour options: blue and red.

Launch of Jio Bharat plans

Reliance Jio has also launched new Jio Bharat plans, priced at Rs 123 and Rs 1234. The cheapest plan offers 14 GB of total data (0.5 GB per day) and unlimited voice calls for 28 days of validity. The Rs 1234 annual plan offers 168 GB of total data (0.5 GB of data per day) and unlimited calling benefits. These plans are for people who buy the phone under the Jio brand. The Jio Bharat phone launched in partnership with other brands (Karbonn only for now) also comes with Rs 179 plan with 28 days validity and Rs 1799 yearly plan. The benefits for both plans remain the same as Jio Bharat'sBharat's plans.

Commenting on the launch of the Jio Bharat phones, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ''trapped'' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.