Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more

Reliance Jio recently introduced its entry-level internet-enabled 4G phones – Jio Bharat. Priced at Rs 999, the new mobile phones aim to make India 2G-free (2G-Mukt) with its 4G services and offer features like a camera, UPI with JioPay, Jio Saavn, JioCinema and more. However, along with the new 4G mobile phone launch, Jio has also announced basic recharge plans for Jio Bharat phone users.



Jio has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 123 and Rs 1234 for Jio Bharat users. The new plans offered unlimited voice calls and internet data benefits. They were created to boost sales of the new 4G phones and offer "digital freedom" to more than 250 million feature phone users in India.

Speaking about the launch of the phone and Jio Bharat's plans, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said: "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who are still 'stuck' in the 2G era, unable to access basic internet functions at a time when the world is on the cusp of a 5G revolution," said Akash Ambani, President of Reliance Jio.

"6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio would leave no stone unturned to democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases," he further added.

New Jio plans for Jio Bharat mobile users:

Jio Bharat Rs 123 Recharge Plan

Jio's Bharat plan, priced at Rs 123, offers users unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data. Users can get 0.5 GB of data daily for 28 days from the recharge date.

Jio claims this plan allows users to save up to 30 per cent compared to other carriers. By contrast, other carriers offer a Rs 179 plan for voice calls with just 2GB of data.

Jio Bharat Rs 1234 Recharge Plan

The second Jio Bharat plan is an annual plan priced at Rs 1234. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calls and a total of 168 GB of data (0.5 GB per day), and unlimited calls throughout the year. Jio claims that its plan offers seven times more data than competitors, resulting in 25 per cent savings on data per day.