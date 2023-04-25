Jio to launch AirFiber to challenge Airtel, BSNL and ACT

Reliance Jio introduced Jio AirFiber at its 45th AGM (Annual General Meeting) in 2022, but the company never shared its availability details. However, a new report from The Economic Times claims that AirFiber could launch "in the coming months." The report also quotes RIL President Kiran Thomas as "confident" that Jio AirFiber will accelerate the company's "connected home strategy." However, details regarding pricing are still unclear. Jio's AirFiber could challenge fixed-line internet services providers like Airtel, BSNL and ACT.

Jio claims that Jio AirFiber provides seamless 5G internet in the home without too many cables. First, users need to turn on the device, which looks like a hybrid of modern mesh and traditional routers in a white shade. After that, the device will provide a 5G hotspot in the home, although the strength of the network could be much stronger than that of portable routers. Jio says, "With JioAirFiber, it will be a breeze to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit speed internet."

Late last year, Jio also showcased AirFiber in an ad. The video notes that JioFiber can be managed through an app, and users can add parental controls. The app will also let parents block certain websites or devices on the network. Since AirFiber is a "wireless" solution, users will not need a technician to set up the router, unlike traditional routers. The advertisement shows 5G speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, which Jio also promises on the 5G cellular network.

Because the device uses the Jio 5G solution, the company relies on its true 5G technology based on SA (independent) technology. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel uses NSA (not standalone) technology, which enhances the existing 4G connectivity.

Jio unveiled the device at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in October 2022, where the company officially launched 5G in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening speech. At the time, Jio showed AirFiber 5G speeds. Jio sells portable routers (JioFi M2s) for Rs 2,800, while its Mesh Extender is priced at Rs 2,499. Its JioExtender6 Mesh Wi-Fi system costs Rs 9,999. We may expect the new wireless router to cost Rs 10,000 as the company makes electronics at very affordable prices for the Indian masses.

Jio AirFiber, Airtel, BSNL, ACT