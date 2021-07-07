JioPhone Next - Know All About Google Association, Specifications and Goals

Recently Reliance Jio announced the budget smartphone JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google. Even a simple look at the smartphone and the kind of price hinted at shows that almost everyone would want it. It has been revealed that the company will likely target 500 million people in India.



Jio Phone Next seeks to attract hundreds of millions of feature phone users to switch to 4G connectivity after its launch in the country, according to a research firm. The next device is expected to come at an affordable price and could convince several 2G feature phone users to start using smartphones. Then there are current Jio Phone users who can be swayed by the right allowance or gifts. Counterpoint Research has done the mind-boggling number math and says that Reliance Jio and Google could target a market of 520 million users in the country to sell their affordable 4G smartphone.



Estimating India's population at 1.39 billion, the research firm claims that there are 850 million cell phone owners and the total percentage of mobile phone penetration is still 61 percent. As per the firm, there are around 540 million "offline" users that are made up of young and old users, in addition to those who cannot afford a smartphone.



JioPhone Next Specifications



The JioPhone Next specifications were not disclosed by the company during the AGM announcement, but the company's president and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, had touted some of the smartphone's software features, including a built-in voice assistant, on-screen translation and reading aloud. feature, access to the Google Play Store and Play Protect, and a smart camera with HDR support and built-in Snapchat lens filters. The device is expected to launch on September 10, according to the company.



The goal for the JioPhone Next



The report also indicates that the company could be looking for 150 million disconnected users, 50 million second-hand (and used) smartphone users, and 320 million feature phone users for a potential 520 million users for the JioPhone. Next. Interestingly, the firm also notes that the three-year time frame for the company's oldest JioPhone that launched in the country in 2017, and the ₹ 1,500 'refundable deposit' could be used to deliver more attractive offers for these users seeking a switch to a smartphone.



Google-Reliance Jio Association



Announced last month at the company's 44th AGM, the JioPhone Next is a product of the carrier's partnership with Android maker Google. The latter had invested $ 4.5 billion in Jio to eventually make affordable smartphones with an optimized version of the Android operating system that caters for Indian audiences. The device is expected to bring 4G connectivity and smartphones to several more users in the country, benefiting both Jio and Google.