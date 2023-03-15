Krafton India launches Road to Valor Empires; How to download and play



Krafton India is back with a new mobile strategy game called Road to Valor: Empires. The new game developed by Krafon's subsidiary Dreamotion is available to download for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Unlike its previous mobile-specific titles like PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game. Players must build armies and fight in battles against players' online opponents.

The game opened for pre-registration at the end of February, and Krafton says that Road to Valor: Empires recorded more than 2.5 lakh views on app stores. Road to Valor: Empires is also present in other markets, though it has some mods for Indian players. For example, Krafton has expanded support for Hindi, and there are some India-specific rewards.

In a press release, Sean Hyunil Sohn, Krafton India CEO, says: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers."

The game is free to download, though players can get started with some in-app benefits. The latest game offers a new starter pack with unique rewards, beginning at Rs 29 "to meet the preferences of Indian gamers."

Krafton says that Road to Valor: Empires offers players a mix of action, adventure, and strategy, along with amazing graphics. At the beginning of the round, users will need to choose a faction. The core of the game is to defend your towers. Players can drag and drop their army based on the troops the opponent deploys. For example, you might consider using archers if the opponent has deployed swordsmen. The goal is to get the opponent away from your tower, as this limits the risks of losing.

The secondary goal is to upgrade your deck to make your army more powerful against opponents. Based on the charts, Road to Valor: Empires may need a moderately powerful phone with a decent SoC (system on chip) to run. Meanwhile, Krafton also plans to launch a new mobile-specific title called Defense Derby, created by its RisingWings subsidiary. Its release details still remain unclear. Krafton's Battle-Royal games, BGMI and PUBG, remain banned in India for security reasons.



