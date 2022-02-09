Last Two Days of Flipkart TV Days Sale: Grab a huge Discount on Best 4K Smart TVs with 43-inch Screens

We are listing 4K Smart 43-inch TVs in the Flipkart TV Days Sale at a discount, including the iFFALCON, Mi 5X, Realme, Motorola ZX3 Cybersound, and Blaupunkt. The Flipkart TV Days Sale is currently going where more than one 4K TVs are being sold at hefty discounts, so here we have a catalogue of best offers on 4K smart TVs with a 43-inch screen in this sale which ends on 10th February 2022.

Motorola ZX3 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 31,999 in Flipkart TV Days Sale. On this, you will get a discount of Rs 1500 on using Kotak Bank Credit Card. This TV includes a 43-inch 4K screen, 44W sound output, Google Assistant and Chromecast support, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart TV Days Sale. On this, you will get a discount of Rs 1500 on using a Kotak Bank credit card. This TV includes a 43-inch 4K screen, a 50W sound output, Google Assistant and Chromecast support, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

The Mi 5X 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 31,999 in Flipkart TV Days Sale. On this, you will get a discount of Rs 1500 on using Kotak Bank Credit Card. This TV includes a 43-inch 4K screen, 30W sound output, Google Assistant and Chromecast support, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

iFFALCON 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart TV Days Sale. On this, you will get a discount of Rs 1500 on using Kotak Bank Credit Card. This TV includes a 43-inch 4K screen, 24W sound output, Google Assistant and Chromecast support, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Realme 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 28,999 in the Flipkart TV Days Sale. On this, you will get a discount of Rs 1500 on using Kotak Bank Credit Card. This TV includes a 43-inch 4K screen, 24W sound output, Google Assistant and Chromecast support, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.