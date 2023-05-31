Leaked: Apple iPhone 15 may get faster charging support

Leaks about the upcoming iPhone 15 series are increasing as weeks and months pass. The next generation iPhones are said to get significant upgrades in some departments like cameras and design. In addition, it is now said that Apple will offer faster wireless charging support with third-party chargers based on the Qi2 charging standard. It also provides increased wired charging support with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Here's all that we know so far about the 2023 iPhones.

iPhone 15 to get faster charging support?

Standard iPhone 15 models are said to come with the same 20W fast charging support, but iPhone 15 Pro variants have support for up to 27W, according to a source cited by TomsGuide. This is less compared to what Android phones offer, but the Pro models will at least charge at a faster rate. Of course, this is just a leak; there is no official confirmation about it, so people are advised to find the details with a grain of salt until the launch event.

Notably, premium Android phones offer 65W, 80W, 100W or 120W fast charging support for users to quickly charge their phone's battery. This helps when you need to go out for urgent work and need at least 50 per cent battery on the phone. A fast charger quickly recharges the battery.

According to a source cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 is also said to support 15W wireless charging technology using third-party chargers with the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Earlier models also supported 15W wireless charging technology, but fast speeds were limited to Apple-certified MagSafe chargers, and Qi-certified wireless chargers supported up to 7.5W.

The new Qi2 wireless charging modules are also said to be less expensive than a third of the MagSafe module, and OEMs don't even need to go through Apple's 'MFi' (Made for iPhone) program to certify their product. This would offer users faster wireless charging accessories at a lower price.

We need to wait and watch if Apple will offer faster charging speeds on the next iPhones. However, based on past events, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in India and other markets in September this year.