Leaked iPhone 14 video shows it is an upgraded version of iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 launch is still months away, but by now, we've all seen a number of leaks and rumours hinting at the expected design, cameras, and features. So far, the iPhone 14 rumours we've heard have hinted at four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the iPhone 14 mini removed. Pro and non-Pro models of iPhone models are expected to differ in various aspects, be it camera specifications or design. Now, a new iPhone 14 leak has revealed some unofficial renders that have shown us quite realistic-looking iPhone models.

iPhone 14: Design

Surprisingly, according to this video shared by iUpdate, there is not much difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14! The standard iPhone 14 will look virtually identical to the base version of the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max looks like a larger avatar without any design innovations beyond its size. Still, video host Sam Kohl seems confident that the iPhone 14 Max will prove to be a big seller this year.

Previous leaks had hinted at significant updates coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the camera department, and this seems to be coming true with the fictional renders shown in this iPhone 14 leak. The video showed the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro (fictional) side by side, highlighting the differences. Of that, Kohl said, "It's really only when you see these side by side when you're like 'oh that's not just a camera bump, that's a camera hump." camera that comes in the rear for the first time.

Sadly, the iPhone 14 dummies couldn't show us the display part, which means that for the notch part, we still have to rely on previous renders. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ditch the notch design and bring a spill hole along with a hole-punch camera on the front. At the same time, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to continue the standard iPhone 13 design.

However, Apple fans should note that these are just the iPhone 14 dummies, and the official models may differ from fans' expectations, as Apple always likes to surprise!