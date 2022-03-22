Leaked: List of OnePlus smartphones to launch in India in 2022

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. OnePlus recently teased its latest flagship in the country without revealing India's OnePlus 10 Pro launch date. Apart from the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that was launched in India earlier this year, OnePlus has a lot for its users. A recent leak has reportedly hinted at the company's plans for 2022, revealing the timeline of significant smartphone launches from the BBK Electronics-owned brand.



The leak comes from a tipster named Yogesh Brar, who tweeted the OnePlus launch timeline for this year. According to Brar, after the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in March, the company is set to launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April next month, OnePlus Nord 2T in late April or early May, OnePlus 10R will launch in May, OnePlus Nord 3, which may be called the OnePlus Nord Pro, that will launch in July 2022. There will also be a OnePlus 10 Ultra, launching in Q3 2022, as per the tipster. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to be the latest OnePlus launch in India.





Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products



•OnePlus 10 Pro - March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite - April

•OnePlus Nord 2T - April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R - May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) - July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) - Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022





OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India later this month. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's latest flagship offering that was previously launched in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is expected to launch in India for the same price as its predecessor, starting at Rs 54,000.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to arrive as a cheaper and toned-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that launched earlier this year. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 20,000.

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch a OnePlus 10 Ultra. This will reportedly be an ultra-premium offering from the smartphone maker and sit above the OnePlus 10 Pro. There are also no reports of a 'T'-series OnePlus 10T so far. Last year, OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 9T and launched the OnePlus 9RT in India and other markets in early 2022 and late 2021, respectively.