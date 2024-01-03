Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Design; AI Features and Expected Prices

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 is set to unveil the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California. The invite teases an "all-new mobile experience powered by AI," heightening excitement for the forthcoming launch. Prior to the event, leaks have surfaced, providing a sneak peek into the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design were leaked through a poster displayed in a Brazilian store, as revealed by a DontMatterToYou post on the X platform. The leaked images showcase a design reminiscent of the predecessor, featuring five metal-ringed rear sensors accompanied by a flashlight. Notable additions include a built-in stylus, a grey colour option, and new titanium side rails, enhancing the smartphone's premium and stylish appearance.

Alongside the design leaks, expectations are high for Samsung to introduce new Galaxy AI features with the S24 series. This move positions the smartphones to compete fiercely with rivals such as the Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series. Anticipated AI features include tools for image generation and editing, live translation, and voice recording.

Regarding the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, TechRadar reports suggest that Samsung may maintain current prices without an increase. The expected starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 is $799.99, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is anticipated to be priced at $999.99. For the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the expected starting price is $1,199.99.

It is crucial to note that these design details and prices are based on leaks, and Samsung's official unveiling is scheduled for January 17, 2024. Until then, enthusiasts can look forward to discovering the enhanced features and innovations integrated into the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, shaping a new era of mobile experiences powered by AI.