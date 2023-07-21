Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design, colours before Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung will host its next iteration of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where the company will launch the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. Samsung has repeatedly teased that a significant change is coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has shared his official look and feel renders showing off the colour options and complete design.

The images corroborate old leaks that claim the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would add a larger external display, which we've already seen on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Plus. Images spark green, black, pink and cream colour options. The frame will likely have a metal finish; we can expect the back to use glass. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 continues to add cameras on the external display, which could be much more versatile this year, as users can more effectively use them to record video or take still images. There will also be a selfie camera on the main screen.

The pictures show a compact construction. Samsung may continue to offer a 6.7-inch display on the inside instead of the 6.9-inch display on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The external screen can measure 3.4 inches, smaller than the 3.6-inch cover screen on the Motorola Razr 40.

Blass's tweets also suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 base variant can offer 256GB of storage while the top variant can provide 512GB of internal memory. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, can offer up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may pack a 3700mAh battery with 25W charging. Samsung has stopped providing the charging brick with the box. We expect the phone to carry Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Earlier this month, another leak offered details on pricing. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price can start around Rs 1,09,830 for the base 256GB variant. To recall, its predecessor, the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 model, was announced in India for Rs 89,999. The 256 GB storage option costs Rs 94,999.