Lenovo Introduces AI-Powered Aura Edition Laptops in India with Intel Lunar Lake Processors

Lenovo has expanded its premium laptop portfolio in India with the introduction of the Aura Edition series, which includes three advanced AI-powered PCs. These new models, equipped with Intel's cutting-edge Lunar Lake processors, cater to professionals, creators, and business users. The lineup consists of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition, and ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition. While the first two models are available immediately, the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition will be released at a later date.

Originally unveiled at Lenovo’s launch event in Yokohama, Japan, these laptops are categorized as Copilot+ PCs, offering AI-driven features, improved efficiency, and enhanced battery performance.

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Powerful Performance for Professionals

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is designed for users seeking a high-performance yet sleek laptop. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch variants, it features a 2.8K PureSight Pro display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 Lunar Lake processor, making it an ideal choice for content creators and professionals.

Key Specifications:

· Display: 2.8K PureSight Pro, 120Hz refresh rate

· Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 (Lunar Lake)

· RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (8533MT/s)

· Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD

· Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

· Battery Life: All-day battery performance (as per Lenovo’s claims)

· Starting Price: ₹1,34,640

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition: Lightweight Yet Powerful

Engineered for business professionals, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition combines portability with power. Weighing under 1kg, it maintains high durability while delivering top-tier performance.

Key Specifications:

· Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate

· Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 (Lunar Lake)

· Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

· RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X (8533MT/s)

· Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD

· Starting Price: ₹1,68,630

ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition: A Compact Business Powerhouse

Designed for professionals who need a lightweight yet powerful laptop, the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition offers impressive features in a 1.3kg body. The base model runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, with higher configurations featuring the Core Ultra 7 268V for more demanding workloads.

Key Specifications:

· Display: 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen

· Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V / Core Ultra 7 268V

· RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5

· Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

AI-Powered Features for Next-Generation Computing

These new laptops redefine user experience by integrating AI-driven enhancements that optimize efficiency, battery life, and performance. Unlike traditional laptops, these AI PCs leverage Copilot+ capabilities, offering smart automation and seamless multitasking.

With the Aura Edition series, Lenovo aims to provide an intelligent computing experience that caters to the evolving demands of professionals and businesses in India.