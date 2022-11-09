LG introduces the world's first high-resolution stretchable display

LG has introduced the "world's first high-resolution stretchable display" that can also be folded or twisted. The company claims that when stretched, the 12-inch screen can expand in size to 14 inches without "distortion or damage." LG's stretchable display is based on a rigid film-like substrate made from a special silicone used in contact lenses. Once the technology is perfected, it could be the next big thing after foldable screens, which many smartphone and PC OEMs are embracing.

In a blog post, LG explains that the stretchable display uses a micro-LED light source with a pixel size of less than 40Î¼m. The post says, "Unlike the conventional linear wired system, the stretchable display's flexible S-form spring wired system's optimal structure can endure repetitive changes to its form, assuring consumers of its incredible durability and reliability".

The company says that some of its everyday use cases include skincare, clothing, furniture, cars and aeroplanes. In addition, due to the lightweight design, the stretchable technology could also help make the devices highly portable. Speaking about the development, Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO of LG Display, said in the post, "We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm shift".

LG also clarified that it has been working with 20 organizations from South Korea's industrial-academic sector to develop the stretchable screen. However, at this point, it has only shown the technology and has yet to be presented in a commercial device.