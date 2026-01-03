LG Teases World’s Lightest 17-inch RTX Laptop Ahead of CES 2026

LG has announced its next-generation Gram Pro laptops, claiming it will introduce the “world’s lightest 17-inch RTX laptop” at CES 2026. The upcoming LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR) and Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U) are being positioned as premium ultralight devices that balance performance with portability, without compromising on durability.

At the heart of this promise is LG’s newly developed Aerominium material. According to the company, this advanced ultralight material is designed to significantly reduce overall weight while also enhancing strength and scratch resistance—key concerns for users who rely on large-screen laptops on the move.

The LG Gram Pro 17 is set to feature a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display and will be powered by Nvidia’s RTX 5050 laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM. LG says the configuration will deliver “ample performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming.” However, the company also makes it clear that this model is not intended to replace a dedicated gaming laptop, as most modern titles may not run at maximum settings smoothly. LG has yet to disclose the exact weight of the Gram Pro 17, but has confirmed that it will initially be exclusive to the US market.

Details around the Gram Pro 16 remain similarly limited. The 16-inch model will sport a sharper 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display and Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. LG describes it as “the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class to feature both on-device and cloud-based AI.”

Pricing and availability for both laptops have not been revealed, with LG expected to share more information during its official CES unveiling next week.