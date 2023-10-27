Lunar Eclipse 2023 Chandra Grahan Date, India Time, Effects on Zodiac Signs and Pregnant Women

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: India will witness a partial lunar eclipse from October 28 to 29, which will be visible across the country around midnight. The eclipse follows the solar eclipse on October 14, which was not visible in India. The eclipse will be visible in several countries covering the Western Pacific region, including Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, northeastern North America, eastern South America, the South Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.



The lunar eclipse on October 28 and 29 will be a partial eclipse, that is, only part of the Moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow. There will also be a red moon eclipse. This means that the Moon will appear to turn red as it passes through the Earth's shadow. This is because the Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light more than red light. The lunar eclipse on October 28 and 29 will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century. The partial eclipse will last 3 hours and 40 minutes.

LUNAR ECLIPSE (CHANDRA GRAHAN): DATE, TIME AND SUTAK KAAL

• Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date: October 28, Saturday

• Lunar eclipse begins: October 29, 2023 – 01:05 a.m.

• Lunar eclipse ends: October 29, 2023 – O2:24 a.m.

• Sutak Kaal starts: 02:52 p.m. m. IST on October 28

• Sutak Kaal ends: 02:22 am IST on October 29.

WILL THIS LUNAR ECLIPSE BE VISIBLE FROM INDIA?

Yes, the lunar eclipse will be visible in India.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin on Saturday, October 28 at approximately 11:31 p.m. in India. Around 1:05 a.m. IST, the Moon will gradually be engulfed by the Earth's shadow, known as umbra.

On Sunday, October 29, the lunar eclipse will begin at 1:05 a.m. m. and will conclude at 2:24 a.m. m., with a duration of approximately 1 hour and 19 minutes.

WHERE WILL THE CHANDRA GRAHAN BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

It will also be visible from the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, Africa, Asia, Europe and most of Australia and the eastern parts of North and South America. It will be visible from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Varanasi, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Rome, Madrid, Beijing, Moscow, Paris, London, Perth and Singapore.

WHEN AND HOW TO SEE THE LUNAR ECLIPSE IN INDIA

To view the lunar eclipse, find a dark place with a clear view of the sky. You don't need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse. The Moon will appear to darken and turn red as it passes through the Earth's shadow.

WHAT IS THE LUNAR ECLIPSE?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon, when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun in the sky.

TYPES OF LUNAR ECLIPSES

Total lunar eclipse: Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon.

Partial lunar eclipse: Only part of the Moon is covered by the Earth's shadow.

Penumbral lunar eclipse: The Moon passes through the Earth's faint outer shadow.

WHAT IS A PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, but the three celestial bodies are not perfectly aligned. This means that only part of the Moon enters the umbra or dark inner shadow of the Earth. The rest of the Moon is covered by the penumbra or outer shadow, which is much fainter.

Partial lunar eclipses are more common than total lunar eclipses, because the Moon has a greater margin of error. In other words, it does not have to be perfectly aligned with the Earth and the Sun for a partial eclipse to occur.

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Moon will appear to take on a reddish hue. This is because sunlight filtering through the Earth's atmosphere is bent and scattered by particles in the atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths of blue light scatter more than longer wavelengths of red light, which is why the Moon appears red.

Partial lunar eclipses can be seen from anywhere on Earth where the Moon is above the horizon. They are usually visible for a few hours and the maximum eclipse occurs when the Moon is halfway to the Earth's umbra.

HOW OFTEN DO LUNAR ECLIPSES OCCUR?

There are normally two to four lunar eclipses a year. However, not all lunar eclipses are visible from all locations on Earth.

WHAT IS THE FULL HUNTER'S MOON?

The Hunter's Moon is the full moon of October. It owes its name to the traditional practice of hunting in autumn to stock up on meat for the winter. The Hunter's Moon rises at dusk and sets at dawn, making it a good time for hunters to track and stalk their prey.

The Hunter's Moon is also known by other names in different cultures. For example, the Algonquian Native American tribe called it the Falling Leaves Moon, and the Celts called it the Harvest Moon (or sometimes the Blood Moon).

The Hunter's Moon is a special time of year for many people. It is a time to enjoy the beauty of nature and reflect on the changing seasons. It is also a time to celebrate the harvest and prepare for the winter ahead.

TIPS FOR WATCHING THE LUNAR ECLIPSE SAFELY

Do not look directly at the Sun during a solar eclipse. Even when the Sun is partially obscured by the Moon, its light can still be harmful to the eyes.

Use eclipse glasses or a solar filter to view the Sun during a solar eclipse.

Do not use sunglasses or regular camera filters to view the Sun during a solar eclipse. These filters are not safe for viewing the sun.

PREGNANT WOMEN AND LUNAR ECLIPSES: BELIEFS AND TRADITIONS

Many people believe that pregnant women should be especially careful during a lunar eclipse. Some of the common beliefs and traditions include:

Stay at home

Pregnant women are advised to stay home during a lunar eclipse if possible. This is because it is believed that negative energies can descend to Earth during this time.

Recite mantras and worship deities.

Pregnant women are also encouraged to recite mantras and worship deities on the day of a lunar eclipse. This is believed to protect them and the fetus from harm.

Carrying a coconut

It is believed that carrying a coconut can protect pregnant women from the harmful radiation emitted during a lunar eclipse. Afterwards the coconut will be immersed in a sacred river.

Avoid sharp objects

Pregnant women are also advised to avoid using sharp objects such as knives, scissors and needles on the day of the lunar eclipse. This is because it is believed that the use of these objects could harm the fetus.

Take special care when moving

Pregnant women should be very careful when getting up and sitting down on the day of a lunar eclipse. They should also avoid any strenuous activity.

Avoid foods and drinks

Some people believe that pregnant women should avoid eating and drinking during a lunar eclipse. This is because it is believed that food and drink could become contaminated.

Lunar Eclipse Dos and Don'ts

Dos:

Avoid driving or operating machinery during the eclipse, as it may be difficult to see in low light conditions.

Lunar eclipses are beautiful and fascinating events. Find a dark spot with a clear view of the sky and relax as you watch the eclipse unfold.

Capture the beauty of the eclipse with your camera or smartphone.

Lunar eclipses are a great opportunity to learn more about the Moon and its relationship with the Earth and Sun. There are many resources available online and in libraries.

Don'ts

Do not look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. The Sun's rays, even filtered through the Earth's atmosphere, can damage eyesight. Use special eclipse glasses or a solar filter to protect your eyes.

Do not eat or drink during the eclipse. This is a superstition that has been around for centuries, but there is no scientific evidence to support it. However, many people believe that eating or drinking during an eclipse is bad luck, so it's best to err on the side of caution.