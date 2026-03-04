MacBook Air M5 Price Shift Could Redefine Apple’s Budget Laptop Strategy

Apple’s latest laptop refresh is making headlines—not just for performance upgrades, but for what it could mean for buyers looking for an affordable MacBook.

The newly launched MacBook Air M5 arrives with a significant shift in Apple’s base configuration strategy. Instead of offering 256GB storage as the entry-level option, Apple has made 512GB the starting point for the Air lineup. On paper, that sounds like a generous upgrade. However, in markets like India, this move effectively increases the starting price by nearly Rs 20,000 compared to previous base variants.

Apple also introduced the higher-end MacBook Pro M5 Pro and MacBook Pro M5 Max models, with storage options going up to 1TB at the base level. While these Pro machines cater to power users, it is the Air’s pricing shift that is sparking broader conversations about affordability.

For years, the MacBook Air has been positioned as Apple’s lightweight, relatively accessible laptop—particularly appealing to students and first-time Mac buyers. By increasing the base storage and, consequently, the price, Apple has subtly raised the entry barrier to its most popular notebook line.

This is where speculation around a so-called “budget MacBook” comes into focus. Rumors suggest Apple could unveil a new model—possibly branded as the MacBook Neo—priced between $599 and $699 globally. In India, that would translate to roughly Rs 70,000, placing it notably below the new MacBook Air M5.

The Air’s higher starting price gives Apple more flexibility to slot this budget device into its lineup without directly undercutting the Air. In essence, the company may be restructuring its portfolio to create clearer segmentation: a truly entry-level MacBook for price-conscious buyers, the Air for mainstream users, and the Pro models for professionals.

However, the pricing strategy also raises questions. Apple’s storage upgrades have long been criticized for carrying steep premiums. The added Rs 20,000 for 512GB on the Air reinforces that perception. Many consumers argue that similarly priced Windows laptops offer competitive specifications, sometimes with more ports, touchscreens, or larger storage capacities.

Yet Apple’s brand strength cannot be underestimated. For many buyers, owning a MacBook is about more than raw specifications—it’s about the ecosystem, macOS experience, build quality, and long-term software support. Even if the rumored budget MacBook compromises on certain features, the Apple badge alone could make it attractive.

Interestingly, the launch of the M5 Air may also renew interest in the previous-generation MacBook Air M4. The M4 chip remains powerful for everyday tasks, and with retailers likely to offer discounts, it could strike a compelling balance between performance and price—especially for buyers hesitant about spending more on the M5 model.

Ultimately, Apple appears to be recalibrating its laptop strategy. By elevating the Air’s baseline and potentially introducing a lower-cost alternative, the company could broaden its reach while preserving premium positioning. Whether consumers embrace this layered approach—or push back against rising prices—will become clearer in the months ahead.



