MacBook Pro: Check What Leaks Suggests, New Chips may be called M1 Pro and M1 Max

MacBook Pro models are largely anticipated to launch at Apple's dedicated event later today. The new MacBook Pro variants are likely to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes and have slim bezels around the screen. A new rumour hints that the MacBook Pro's bezels will be so thin that Apple will have to insert a notch to house the webcam and other sensors. There is also a new report suggesting that MacBook Pro models may be powered by new Apple chips that will likely be called the M1 Pro and M1 Max.



Updated information on the new MacBook Pro models has been leaked via Chinese informant TiAmo on Weibo. The insider claims that the laptop will have a small notch at the top of the screen, in the centre. The notch is apparently of a size "similar to that of the iPhone 12." This notch is reported to house a 1080p webcam, True Tone sensor, and microphone. MacRumors even did concept renders based on the notched screen leaks. Tipster DuanRui claims that this could only be a joke and nothing more. Renders filtered by Apple Tomorrow do not show notches, square edges, and ports on the right edges.

In the latest PowerOn newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple may be introducing new chipsets in new Mac models. A Mac developer has informed Gurman that the chips will be called M1 Pro and M1 Max. But he adds that there is a possibility that Apple will not take this approach, as it can introduce a confusing naming scheme. Gurman adds that the Apple M1 Pro can integrate a 16-core GPU and the M1 Max can have a 32-core GPU. Gurman adds that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be a replacement for the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, while a lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will stick around. HDMI and SD card ports are likely to make a comeback.

Past leaks claim that AirPods may also launch alongside new MacBook Pro models. The launch event is scheduled for 10.30 pm. Today's IST, and the base model of the MacBook Pro is likely to get 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, an improved 1080p webcam, and a new charging block. New MacBook Pro models are likely to feature a Mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.