Made by Google 2024: How to Watch Google Pixel 9 Launch Livestream

Google is gearing up for its much-anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, where it plans to unveil the latest innovations, including the new Pixel 9 lineup and a fresh foldable phone. Set for August 13, 2024, this event marks an earlier-than-usual showcase, typically held in October, reflecting Google's eagerness to introduce its newest products.



What to Expect: The Google Pixel 9 Series

At the forefront of this event will be the launch of the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. These flagship models are poised to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but with notable upgrades. The Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the next-generation Tensor G4 chip, bringing enhanced performance and capabilities.

The Pixel 9 is rumoured to feature a robust 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 12GB of RAM, catering to photography enthusiasts and power users alike. The Pixel 9 Pro, designed for those who prefer a more compact yet powerful device, will likely come with a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Its camera system is anticipated to include a redesigned triple-camera setup with a 48MP telephoto lens and a 42MP front camera for sharp selfies.

For those who favour larger screens, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will offer a display rumoured to range between 6.5 and 6.9 inches, maintaining similar specifications to the Pixel 9 Pro but possibly featuring a larger battery. Design-wise, Google has teased subtle changes, including flat edges on the Pro models, an upgraded camera bar, and an overall more polished aesthetic.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

In addition to the Pixel 9 series, Google will unveil its second-generation foldable phone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This device is expected to share the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 series, ensuring a seamless experience across the lineup. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumoured to sport a refined design with a smaller crease and a sleeker appearance, building on the foundation laid by the original Pixel Fold.

Made by Google 2024: How to Watch Livestream Event

Tech enthusiasts and Google fans can catch the livestream of the event on August 13, 2024, starting at 10 AM PT. The event will be broadcast from Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, and will be available online via Google's official website and the Made by Google YouTube channel.





This year's early event timing has stirred excitement, with many eager to see the advancements Google has in store, particularly with the Pixel 9 series and the new foldable phone. As the tech world watches closely, Google is set to showcase the future of its mobile technology, potentially setting new standards in the industry.