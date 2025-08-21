Made by Google 2025 Event: Eight Big Announcements from Google; Google Pixel 10 Launch

Google has once again made headlines with its much-anticipated Made by Google 2025 launch event, unveiling the Pixel 10 lineup alongside a wave of new AI-powered features and accessories. This year’s event underscored Google’s strategy of merging cutting-edge hardware with deeply integrated artificial intelligence. From smartphones and earbuds to watches and charging accessories, every new product carried an AI-first philosophy.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the eight most notable announcements.

1. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Debuts with Dustproof Design

One of the most exciting unveilings was the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a next-generation foldable that boasts an IP68 rating. This makes it the first Google foldable phone resistant to dust and capable of withstanding continuous water submersion.

The outer display now measures 6.4 inches, with slimmer bezels providing more viewing space, while the 8-inch inner screen remains unchanged. At the core of the device lies Google’s Tensor G5 processor, developed in partnership with TSMC rather than Samsung.

Another notable improvement is support for Qi2 wireless charging at 15W. The foldable starts at $1,799 and comes in silver and green variants, with availability starting October 9th.

2. Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL Get Power Upgrades

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have not seen radical design changes but do pack important hardware upgrades. Both models continue with 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays and 16GB RAM, but are now powered by the Tensor G5 chip.

Charging has received a boost too. While the standard 10 Pro supports Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W, the Pro XL version goes further with Qi 2.2-certified 25W wireless charging. Storage options for the XL begin at 256GB, as Google dropped the 128GB variant.

The Pixel 10 Pro is priced at $999, and the Pro XL at $1,119, with preorders already open and official sales beginning on August 28th. Customers can choose from silver, green, white, and black finishes.

3. Base Pixel 10 Finally Gets Three Cameras

For the first time, Google’s base-level Pixel joins its Pro siblings in offering a triple-camera system. The Pixel 10 features a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Although these are slightly scaled-down compared to the Pro versions, they significantly enhance the versatility of the base model.

Other upgrades include Qi2 wireless charging at 15W, the Tensor G5 chip, a larger battery, and a brighter display with peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

The Pixel 10 is priced at $799 and will be available for preorder before reaching stores on August 28th. Color options include indigo, light blue, bright green, and black.

4. Pixelsnap Magnetic Charging Accessories Introduced

Recognizing the growing adoption of wireless charging, Google launched its new Pixelsnap accessory line, designed for seamless Qi2 magnetic charging.

This range includes matching protective cases ($49.99), a wireless charging puck ($39.99), and a dual-purpose Pixelsnap stand charger ($69.99). Additionally, a ring-style attachment ($29.99) lets users prop up their phones easily. Google also introduced a dual-port 67W fast charger to complement the ecosystem.

5. Pixel Watch 4 Gets a Brighter and Curvier Display

Google didn’t stop at phones—the Pixel Watch 4 also made its debut. The new smartwatch features a domed display with 10% more screen space and 16% slimmer bezels. Brightness has been enhanced by 50%, reaching 3,000 nits, making the display more visible in direct sunlight.

Battery life is another area of improvement. The 41mm model now lasts up to 30 hours, while the 45mm version extends to 40 hours. Pricing begins at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version and $449 with LTE. The larger 45mm starts at $399 for Wi-Fi and $499 for LTE. Both models will be available from October 9th.

6. Pixel Buds 2A Arrive with Smarter Features

Google expanded its audio lineup with the Pixel Buds 2A, priced at $129.99. Although costlier than their predecessors, the new earbuds justify the increase with features like the Tensor A1 chip, a replaceable charging case battery, active noise cancellation (ANC), and Gemini AI integration.

Other highlights include transparency mode, AI-powered noise reduction for calls, and seven hours of playback with ANC enabled (10 hours without). Available in black and purple, the Buds 2A hit stores on October 9th.

7. Pixel Buds Pro 2 Receive Software Enhancements

Google also announced a major software update for its Pixel Buds Pro 2, rolling out this September. The upgrade introduces Adaptive Audio, which adjusts playback to match ambient noise levels, and Noise Protection, designed to dampen sudden loud sounds.

Additionally, users will soon be able to nod or shake their heads to answer calls, respond to messages, and enjoy Gemini Live-powered background noise reduction. A new silver color variant adds freshness to the lineup.

8. AI Everywhere: Phones, Watches, and Beyond

Perhaps the biggest theme of the event was AI. Every device launched is infused with smart features, cementing Google’s commitment to making AI central to user experience.

On the Pixel 10 series, the new Magic Cue tool proactively offers suggestions—like surfacing an Airbnb link when a friend asks for directions. The AI-powered Camera Coach helps refine photography, while journaling and translation apps expand the phones’ utility.

AI is also embedded in hardware functions, such as zoom refinement in Pixel Pro cameras. On the Pixel Watch 4, users get an AI-driven health coach for personalized wellness guidance. Meanwhile, earbuds benefit from smarter audio adjustments for immersive and adaptive listening.

The Made by Google 2025 event reinforced Google’s dual mission: evolving hardware performance while making AI the heart of user experiences. From a dustproof foldable to intelligent earbuds and futuristic health tracking, the announcements showcased how the company envisions daily life shaped by technology that adapts intelligently to users’ needs.

Whether it’s the $799 Pixel 10 for everyday users or the $1,799 Pro Fold for tech enthusiasts, Google’s ecosystem appears richer and more AI-integrated than ever before. With products rolling out in late August and October, consumers will soon get to experience these innovations firsthand.