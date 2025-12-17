Made-in-India CURAPOD Becomes First Wearable Class II Device for Musculoskeletal Pain with CDSCO Approval

CURAPOD, a Made-in-India health-tech brand backed by Litemed, brings a clinically validated wearable designed for effective, everyday pain relief. Registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the FDA, it stands as India’s first non-invasive personalised pain management device. Designed for over 30 conditions, including chronic back and knee pain, arthritis, tendonitis, sports injuries, and everyday strain, the device is already being adopted by physiotherapy centres, wellness hubs, and early consumers seeking trusted, drug-free relief.

The device uses medical-grade photobiomodulation technology to deliver red and near-infrared light that promotes cellular repair, reduces inflammation, and accelerates recovery. Its adaptive engine calibrates therapy intensity in real time based on muscle response, often providing noticeable relief within 30 minutes. The companion mobile app personalises therapy plans, tracks progress, and monitors pain, enabling professional-grade treatment in the comfort of the home. CURAPOD provides 100% drug-free therapy with no side effects and comes with a 1-year warranty along with free expert consultation.

“CURAPOD’s adaptive system adjusts intensity based on user comfort, offering consistent and targeted pain relief,” said Surya Maguluri, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, CURAPOD, backed by Litemed India Private Limited. “This data-driven approach allows clinicians to monitor progress remotely, refine therapy programs, and deliver measurable outcomes, making it the first wearable in India to integrate clinical precision with everyday usability.”

The device is priced at ₹8,399 and can be used according to the pain condition and intensity, following defined protocols. It is currently available PAN India through their D2C website and will be listed on leading marketplaces from the first quarter of 2026, with broader retail and e-commerce expansion planned over the following two years.

“From operations to delivery, we focused on building trust, accessibility, and reliability,” said Sri Velliyur, Co-Founder & CEO, CURAPOD, backed by Litemed India Private Limited. “By manufacturing entirely in India and partnering with wellness chains and physiotherapy networks, we ensure the device reaches users consistently and efficiently, including in tier-2 & 3 cities. Our goal is to make clinically validated, non-invasive pain relief widely accessible without compromising quality or affordability.”

With technology transforming personal wellness, CURAPOD is deepening its therapy capabilities and shaping a trusted ecosystem for safe, non-invasive pain relief.



