Mahindra Group Announces To Manufacture A Ventilator At RS 7500 Itself

Amidst the Corona fever, many multi-national companies have lent their hand to Government in order to fight with the deadly disease. Now, it's the turn of Mahindra Group.

This company has announced to manufacture a ventilator at very low cost @ RS 7500. This ventilator is going to be an automated version which will be called as 'Ambu Bag'.

This news is announced by Anand Mahindra through his Twitter page… Here is the series of tweets… Have a look!

An update on our exploration of ventilator manufacturing https://t.co/2P9Kta8A2Z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020





Ventilator 2: 2 pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020





This could be a game changer in quickly providing large numbers of low cost life savers, particularly when ICU ventilators are still scarce. https://t.co/SiR2mIwycy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020





So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back... pic.twitter.com/LrVXm4Acku — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020





As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500 https://t.co/3rz1FBkPF0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

These tweets have the manufacturing announcement of the ventilators using desi technology. Ambu Bag is totally an automated version which has valve mask and the permissions for this mask will be possible given in 2-3 days. The actual cost of these ventilators which are imported will be around 10 lakhs. But with the desi technology, the cost of them has been reduced to 7500 itself.



Anand Mahindra also announced that their company is working along with Government companies to make these ventilators. He also posted the video of making them and also retweeted Mahindra Group Director Pavan Goenka who announced the details of these ventilators.

Well, amidst the Corona fever, this announcement will definitely help India to come out this deadly virus.