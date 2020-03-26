 Top
Mahindra Group Announces To Manufacture A Ventilator At RS 7500 Itself

Amidst the Corona fever, many multi-national companies have lent their hand to Government in order to fight with the deadly disease. Now, it's the turn of Mahindra Group.

This company has announced to manufacture a ventilator at very low cost @ RS 7500. This ventilator is going to be an automated version which will be called as 'Ambu Bag'.

This news is announced by Anand Mahindra through his Twitter page… Here is the series of tweets… Have a look!





These tweets have the manufacturing announcement of the ventilators using desi technology. Ambu Bag is totally an automated version which has valve mask and the permissions for this mask will be possible given in 2-3 days. The actual cost of these ventilators which are imported will be around 10 lakhs. But with the desi technology, the cost of them has been reduced to 7500 itself.

Anand Mahindra also announced that their company is working along with Government companies to make these ventilators. He also posted the video of making them and also retweeted Mahindra Group Director Pavan Goenka who announced the details of these ventilators.

Well, amidst the Corona fever, this announcement will definitely help India to come out this deadly virus.

