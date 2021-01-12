Makar Sankranti 2021: Share WhatsApp Stickers to Wish Your Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: The WhatsApp stickers feature popularity has not at all faded from the time it was introduced. Sharing the stickers while chatting with your family friends made the conversations more interesting. The same stickers feature has also introduced several customizations. You can use your desired pictures, compress them and use it on WhatsApp to make conversations funny.

As the festival of Makar Sankranti is just around the corner, you can use these WhatsApp stickers to wish your family and friends. On this Makar Sankranti, WhatsApp enables its users to send stickers and wish their well-wishers.

If you want to use WhatsApp stickers to wish Sankranti please follow these steps mentioned below.

Android users

Step 1: First open the WhatsApp and then click on the smiley icon to access the existing stickers pack.

First open the WhatsApp and then click on the smiley icon to access the existing stickers pack. Step 2: You can find the stickers icon just next to the GIF button

You can find the stickers icon just next to the GIF button Step 3: Tap on the stickers icon you can access the sticker store with various sticker packs

Tap on the stickers icon you can access the sticker store with various sticker packs Step 4: Now scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on 'Get more stickers' options to get the new Makar Sankranti stickers

Now scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on 'Get more stickers' options to get the new Makar Sankranti stickers Step 5: Once you click this option you will be directed to the Google Play Store

Once you click this option you will be directed to the Google Play Store Step 6: Here you will find various sticker apps and from the list, you can download the Makar Sankranti stickers

Here you will find various sticker apps and from the list, you can download the Makar Sankranti stickers Step 7: Once the download is complete, open the app and tap on the 'Add to WhatsApp' option

Once the download is complete, open the app and tap on the 'Add to WhatsApp' option Step 8: After completing the process you can access the Makar Sankranti stickers in WhatsApp and share them with your contacts

iPhone users

Step 1: The iPhone doesn't provide an option of downloading any new stickers from the App store but there is an option using which they can also wish Makar Sankranti to their friends

The iPhone doesn't provide an option of downloading any new stickers from the App store but there is an option using which they can also wish Makar Sankranti to their friends Step 2: If you receive any Makar Sankranti sticker, just mark the received sticker as Favourite

If you receive any Makar Sankranti sticker, just mark the received sticker as Favourite Step 3: After marking a sticker favourite you will be able to share it with your friends

After marking a sticker favourite you will be able to share it with your friends Step 4: Once done you have to click on the stickers option placed in the text bar. After this, you will find a star icon under which you will have all the favourite marked stickers

In order to mark a sticker favourite, you need to long-press on the sticker and tap on the Star option