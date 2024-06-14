Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a

Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale is in full swing, bringing substantial discounts on a range of smartphones. Among the standout deals is the Google Pixel 7a, which launched last year. Originally priced at Rs 43,999, this impressive device can now be yours for just Rs 34,999 without needing any bank offers.



Massive Discounts on Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is a part of Google's more affordable "A" series, known for delivering premium features at a budget-friendly price. This current discount makes it an ideal time for anyone who has been eyeing this smartphone. Beyond the base discount, additional savings are available. ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy an extra Rs 1,000 off. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank card users are eligible for 5 percent cashback. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can bring the price down even further, depending on the condition and model of your device.

Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a: Which Should You Choose?

With the recent release of the Google Pixel 8a, potential buyers might be weighing their options between the two models. Here's a quick comparison to help make your decision easier:

Display and Performance

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset. Its camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Pixel 8a, also with a 6.1-inch screen, boasts a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Google claims its Actua display is 40 percent brighter than the Pixel 7a's display and supports a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also runs on the newer Google Tensor G3 processor, shared with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

Camera and AI Features

In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 8a retains the same hardware as the Pixel 7a: a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, with a 13-megapixel front camera. However, the Pixel 8a introduces AI enhancements such as Best Take and Magic Editor for improved photography.

Additional Features and Pricing

The Pixel 8a introduces the built-in Gemini AI assistant, offering advanced functionalities like typing, talking, and adding images for various tasks. This AI assistant can assist with brainstorming ideas, writing notes, and planning trips, adding a layer of convenience for users.

Both models have an IP67 dust—and water-resistant rating and feature Corning Gorilla Glass for added screen protection.

Despite the advanced features of the Pixel 8a, its price is significantly higher at Rs 52,999. This makes the Pixel 7a a compelling option for those who want a powerful camera and a reliable processor without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, the ongoing Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale presents a perfect opportunity to grab the Google Pixel 7a at a reduced price. With its robust camera system, decent processor, and substantial discounts, the Pixel 7a is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. However, for those seeking the latest advancements and who can stretch their budget, the Pixel 8a offers superior display brightness, higher refresh rates, and enhanced AI features.