Massive Price Cut on Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon

iPhone 12 Price Cut: Right after Apple's big event that launched new products such as iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio and Studio display, there is more exciting news for Apple lovers. There's a very attractive iPhone 12 deal on Amazon right now. First released in 2020, the iPhone 12 is still one of the best smartphones on the market and if you're looking to get a flagship iPhone experience at a budget price, then the iPhone 12 is definitely the way to go with your smartphone. attractive discount. You can take home the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 at the price of just Rs. 39,049 including an exchange offer. And what more? If you use Bank of Baroda credit cards and Citibank credit and debit cards, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1000, this brings the price down to Rs. 38,049. So check the details of this deal below.

iPhone 12 price cut on Amazon

The iPhone 12 was initially launched at the price of Rs. 79,900. Today, Amazon is offering the Apple smartphone at a fixed discount of 32% for a price of Rs. 53,999. But that is not all. There is an exchange offer also valid with up to Rs. 14,950 discount when you change your old device. If you can get the full value, the iPhone 12 price will drop to Rs. 39,049. Also, you can save another Rs. 1,000 using a Bank of Baroda credit card or Citibank credit and debit cards. This effectively reduces the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 38,049. If you like this offer, you can check it here.

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with Dolby Vision. The smartphone from Apple is equipped with Apple A14 Bionic SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It has a 12MP selfie camera, on the front. Both cameras are capable of recording 4K 60 FPS video. The iPhone 12 is backed by a 2815mAh battery and 20W fast charging support. If these specs appeal to you, then you should definitely check out the Amazon iPhone 12 price cut deal.



