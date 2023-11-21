Meta AI chatbot comes to some WhatsApp users; All details

Meta has been developing its AI model for a long time. With the AI race heating up, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are introducing new features to their AI chatbots and integrating their AI into other services. Meta has finally decided to harness the power of AI in its products, including Facebook, Instagram, and even the WhatsApp messaging application. During the Meta Connect 2023 event, Meta announced adding an AI chatbot to WhatsApp. Initially, the chatbot was available to a limited number of users in the United States. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes a new shortcut button that allows users to quickly access the AI chatbot without having to search through their conversations list.

The new AI chatbot button is reportedly in WhatsApp's 'Chats' section, above the 'New Chat' button. This new feature is expected to make it easier for users to access the AI chatbot and get help. The AI chatbot can answer questions on WhatsApp, provide customer support, and even help users with tasks like scheduling appointments or making reservations.

During the Meta Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's latest AI chatbot, which uses its latest research Meta's Large language models and the powerful Llama 2 model. The chatbot is designed to help users with various tasks, including planning trips or providing recommendations, cracking clever jokes, resolving group chat debates, and serving as a well-informed source of information similar to ChatGPT, Bard, or Bing.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also introduced a new feature allowing users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. This improvement is being tested to simplify access to muted status updates for users who do not follow channels, eliminating the need to navigate to a separate section via the three-dot menu.

WABetaInfo, a website that monitors WhatsApp developments, reports that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. This feature is available to Android beta testers who have installed the latest version, 2.23.24.11. Some beta testers may also see a new "See All" button that quickly displays a vertical list of their status updates. Within this section, some beta testers can access four filters that help systematically categorize their status updates. These filters display your contacts' status updates, allowing users to catch up on everything their contacts have shared without missing a single update.