Meta and Instagram Implement Custom "Year in Review" Features

Meta has implemented "Year in Review" features for Facebook and Instagram. On Facebook, users can share their personalized "Year Together" card, highlighting the friends, feelings, places, and people that mattered most to them in 2021. The new feed experience reflects the year of people on the platform and selects it on a card to share. The new feature is available globally starting today and will be open until December 30.



On Instagram, users can share a custom end-of-the-year "Playback" time capsule with their IG story. The feature leverages the story archive, so users can customize and select up to 10 stories to share with their followers. Users must have published more than three stories this year or have Story Archive activated to be eligible for this feature. The platform will suggest replay posts to you, but you will also have the option to choose what you want to share. In addition, users will see a message on their Instagram feed inviting them to create their stream. The new feature will be available to users for several weeks.

In previous years, Instagram users have created their version of an end-of-the-year feature to post their top nine images to a photo grid. This year, Instagram offers an in-app method for its users to create shareable end-of-the-year content.

Both the new Facebook and Instagram features are fully customizable so that users can add or remove content and posts of their choice. Meta points out that these two functions will be implemented in the coming days for all users worldwide.

The launch of the new features comes as year-end summaries for sharing have become increasingly popular thanks to Spotify's annual Wrapped experience that is widely shared on social media each year. Facebook and Instagram join many other digital giants to emulate the popular feature by launching their own versions. For example, Reddit released custom summaries with statistics on user habits this week; Meanwhile, Snapchat is expected to release its "Year End Story" this month as well.