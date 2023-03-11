Meta is reportedly working on a competitor to Twitter. The social networking giant is focusing on a new standalone app for sharing text-based content, according to a report by MoneyControl. The report further shares that the app will be based on ActivityPub, a decentralized social networking protocol used by other federated apps like Mastodon, which is another rival to Twitter. The app is codenamed P92.

As per the sources familiar with the matter, the app will be branded by Instagram. This means that users will be able to register and log in with their Instagram username and password. Meta has admitted to working on a decentralized social network protocol. Speaking of the same, a Meta spokesperson told the publication: "We are exploring an independent decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there is an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates on their interests. It is not clear if at the idea stage or if development has started on the app. A source familiar with the matter said it is a work in progress.

As Twitter struggles to retain its user base, Meta's latest move may up new business possibilities for the company. When TikTok was banned in India, Meta's subsidiary Instagram quickly rolled out a new feature called Reels. This feature was almost identical to the one on TikTok and provided TikTok creators with a new platform to showcase their talents. Since then, Reels have become one of the most popular features on Instagram.

"The team is also discussing whether to have the ability to reshare content like Twitter apart from business and creator accounts. A rights manager will be integrated from the beginning for first-party content, but probably not for third-party content from other apps and servers," another source revealed.

The report states that P92 will have features such as clickable links, user profiles, images and videos, and the ability to like and follow other users. However, it's not clear if people will be able to comment or message others in the first version of the app.

The team is also considering adding a feature where people can share other users' content, but they haven't decided yet if they will include it. They plan to use the Instagram login information to create new P92 profiles, so people don't have to start from scratch.