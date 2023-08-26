Meta launches Code Llama AI Tool with enhanced Coding capabilities

Meta is back with another AI model to help developers. Code Llama is an artificial intelligence model built on Meta's Llama 2. The latter tool is intended for generating and discussing code and is free for research and commercial use. The state-of-the-art language model can create codes based on text prompts. It can potentially improve developers' workflows and even make coding accessible to beginners.



"We believe an open approach to AI is best for developing new AI tools that are innovative, safe and responsible, so we're releasing Code Llama for both research and commercial use under the same community license as Llama 2," Meta said in a post on its website.

According to Meta, Code Llama is a code-specialized version of Llama 2 that was trained on code-specific data sets. The latest model has enhanced coding capabilities and can generate code and natural language on top of code from code and natural language hints. Code Llama can also be used for code completion and debugging. It also supports programming languages like Python, C++, Java, PHP, FirmeScript (Javascript), C#, Bash, and more.

Meta has released Code Llama in three sizes with parameters 7B, 13B, and 34B, and each of these models has been trained with 500 billion code tokens and code-related data. The 7B and 13B models have been enabled with the ability to complete the media (FIM), which allows them to add code to existing code.

Code Llama is also equipped with specialized variations and instruction settings. While Code Llama - Python is optimized for Python code and offers additional utility for developers, Code Llama - Instruct is optimized for instruction input to generate valuable and safe responses in natural language.