Meta Lays Off Employees Across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs

Meta has initiated layoffs across several divisions, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, as part of ongoing internal reorganizations. These layoffs are smaller in scale and not part of a mass, companywide reduction, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Several affected employees, including Jane Manchun Wong, known for her app feature reports, have shared their layoffs publicly. Wong joined Meta’s Threads team in 2023.

"Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy," Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold said in a statement to The Verge. "This includes moving some teams to different locations and reallocating employees to new roles. When a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees."



This round of layoffs follows earlier cuts in Meta’s Reality Labs division and comes after the company’s large-scale layoffs of 11,000 employees in 2022. In 2023, Meta announced an additional 10,000 job cuts as part of Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency.”