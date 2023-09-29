Meta partnership: JioMart logs 7X growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp

New Delhi: JioMart has witnessed 7-time growth in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year, a release said on Friday outlining the success of the JioMart-Meta partnership in the domestic retail space.



JioMart and WhatsApp which have marked one year of collaboration, said it has "proven to be one of the most successful partnerships in the domestic retail space". The partnership has enabled consumers to simply browse and shop for their household needs through WhatsApp chat services. "With the partnership with Meta, JioMart has witnessed 7x growth in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year.

The user-friendly functionality of the platform has also enabled a 6X month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp," according to the release. Last year, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart-on-WhatsApp. "JioMart-on-WhatsApp experience is revolutionising the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience," the release said. Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India said business messaging is an area with real momentum, and added that these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer around the world. "JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership," Devanathan said. Sandeep Varaganti, CEO of JioMart said, the launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been a "phenomenal success" truly democratising digital commerce for and bringing in new customers. "In fact, we have witnessed a 6X month-on-month growth in new customers coming from this platform. We have been expanding our offerings on the platform and now have multi-categories available on the catalogue, from groceries and fashion to electronics," Varaganti said.