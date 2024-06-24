Meta Rolls Out AI Across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger

Meta has officially launched its artificial intelligence, Meta AI, in India, marking a significant expansion of its AI capabilities in the country. This new AI assistant will be available in English across all of Meta's major platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. The roll-out appears to be phased, gradually becoming accessible to users over time.

After months of anticipation, Meta AI is finally arriving in India. It will join countries like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, where it was launched over two months ago. This move closely follows the introduction of Google's AI assistant, Gemini, in India just a week earlier.

What Can Meta AI Do?

Meta AI is designed to perform various tasks to simplify users' daily activities. Similar to other AI assistants, Meta AI can help with writing emails, summarizing texts, translating languages, and more. Despite the announcement of its availability, a message on Meta AI's main website currently states, "Meta AI isn't available yet in your country," indicating a phased roll-out.

The AI assistant has already been launched in more than 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. As Meta AI becomes more widely available in India, it promises to be a valuable tool for users across different Meta platforms.

How to Use Meta AI

Meta AI will be accessible across all Meta platforms: Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Once fully rolled out, users will also be able to access the AI assistant through its dedicated website.

Meta AI aims to make everyday tasks easier. Users can interact directly with the chatbot to get answers to questions and receive real-time information powered by Google and Microsoft's Bing. The assistant can generate text and images, summarize long pieces of text, and perform various writing tasks.

Users can integrate Meta AI into their personal and group chats on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger for advice or questions. The latest image generation technology in Meta AI also allows users to enhance their creative projects and even create animations. Additionally, Meta AI is integrated into the search bars of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. On Facebook, users can access Meta AI while scrolling through their main feed.

Future Prospects

The introduction of Meta AI in India is a strategic move to enhance user experience and broaden AI accessibility across the country. As it rolls out, users can expect increased functionality and convenience across their favourite Meta platforms. With both Meta AI and Google Gemini now available, Indian users have access to powerful AI tools designed to make their digital interactions more efficient and creative.

The gradual implementation of Meta AI will likely increase its popularity among Indian users, who can look forward to exploring the full range of features this AI assistant offers. As technology continues to advance, the integration of AI into everyday applications will become an integral part of how users interact with their digital environments.