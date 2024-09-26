Meta Unveils Orion AR Glasses: A Groundbreaking AR Futuristic Glasses

Meta has revealed its groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) glasses, Orion, at the Meta Connect 2024 event. Introduced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, these AR glasses look like ordinary eyewear but pack powerful features that blur the boundaries between the physical and virtual worlds. Meta has spent over five years developing this technology, and the Orion AR glasses, still in prototype form, may soon become available to the public.



All about the Orion AR glasses

Orion AR glasses represent Meta’s vision for the future of personal computing, combining spatial computing with their goal of creating the metaverse. Unlike bulky headsets, these glasses aim to offer users a lightweight, immersive AR experience. Equipped with large holographic displays, the glasses allow users to interact with both 2D and 3D content within their real-world environment.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the glasses enhances the user experience by analyzing surroundings and delivering context-specific assistance. This approach aims to revolutionize how people work and interact with digital information in real time.

Orion AR glasses: How do they work?

The Orion AR glasses are designed with an advanced input and interaction system. Using voice, eye, and hand-tracking technology, users can control tasks and interact with the world around them. Meta describes the glasses as combining "the benefits of a large holographic display and personalized AI assistance in a comfortable, all-day wearable form."

With these glasses, users can multitask effortlessly—opening multiple windows, enjoying big-screen entertainment, and completing tasks previously limited to larger devices like smartphones or spatial headsets. The focus is on making AR experiences a natural extension of everyday tasks, whether in a work setting or at home.

Although Meta has not disclosed specific hardware details, the company has highlighted that the glasses support Meta AI, a smart assistant that users can command for various tasks, from pulling up recipes to making video calls.

Orion AR glasses: When will they be available?

For now, the Orion AR glasses remain in the prototype stage, with availability limited to Meta employees and select external testers. It may take some time before these innovative AR glasses are released to the public, but they are set to redefine both work and entertainment when they do.