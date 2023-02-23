Microsoft Bing comes to Android and iPhone; How to download and use

Microsoft recently introduced an updated Bing search and Edge browser with AI capabilities. This resulted from Microsoft's close work with OpenAI, the developers of the viral ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft has announced that updated Bing and Edge with AI capabilities similar to ChatGPT are now available for iPhone and Android smartphone users. It means that users can make queries and get results conversationally. However, users must download the Edge or Bing app from the respective app store to test this. In addition, users must ensure that they are signed in and signed up for the Bing AI preview.



In a blog post, Microsoft says the latest update will help millions of users. The post says, "Because we know 64 per cent of searches occur on mobile phones, we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop."



To use the AI feature in the Bing app, open the Bing app and tap the Bing icon at the bottom to invoke a chat session. Bing AI says there are no limits to the users the number of questions they can ask. Microsoft mentions that users can choose how they want responses to be displayed, whether it's bulleted, text, or simplified responses. Some responses may also include an emoji to make the response more human.

In addition, Bing AI in the Bing app also provides citations to help users cross-reference answers. Users can resume using the search engine traditionally. Microsoft is also adding voice so users can ask questions hands-free. The post says that those with access to the Bing AI preview can use the new Bing experience from the Microsoft Edge mobile app home page. However, we were unable to detect the feature.

Microsoft is also implementing Bing for Skype powered by artificial intelligence. Available worldwide in preview now, the new Bing in Skype can provide real-time, helpful answers to all your questions.

With the latest release, Microsoft hopes to gain a leg up on Google, working on a rival ChatGPT Bard. The AI-powered Bard will be incorporated into Google to help the users get results conversationally. However, the feature has yet to be available to regular users, and more details are expected from the company soon. Google may also extend the AI feature to the popular Chrome browser.



