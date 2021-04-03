Microsoft Build 2021 Dates Confirmed: May 25 to May 27

Microsoft has revealed the dates for Microsoft Build 2021. This year, the event will take place virtually and take place from May 25 to 27. Microsoft has yet to reveal the schedule for the event. The company had already announced last year that all its events would be digital only untill July 2021.

Microsoft's events website has been updated with the 2021 build dates. The page is not up to date yet, albeit with details about this year's event. It still has session videos from Build 2020, which was also a digital event. The short description on the card for Build 2021 reads: "Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow."

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced new features for the Edge browser. They released a review of the Microsoft Edge add-ons site, collections section, and more. Microsoft Teams also has many new features, like customizable templates, easier ways to create and manage chatbots, and more. Microsoft also unveiled its Azure-based supercomputer at Build 2020. This supercomputer boasts more than 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs, and 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity for each GPU server.

Microsoft's Build events focus on developers and are a platform for the company to present new developments for its products, such as Windows, Office, and Edge. This year, Microsoft is expected to follow the same digital events procedure as last year, where it broadcast workshops and keynotes live.