MicroSoft CEO, Satya Nadella Son, Zain, Born with Cerebral Palsy Dies at 26

Tech Giant MicroSoft Corporation has stated Zain Nadella, son ofSatya Nadella CEO of Microsoft died today morning.

In an email, the software maker has shared this sad news to its executive staff, that, his Son Zain, was only 26 years old and he died young, due to his prolonged illness, he was born with Cerebral Palsy.

In the email message from the CEO, he has also asked his executive to hold his entire family in their thoughts as well prayers and at same time, he has also requested them to provide them space, so that his family can grieve privately.

In the year,2017, during the month of October, Satya Nadella, in his blog, shared about his wife's first pregnancy and his elder's son birth.

As young parents, we both were excited, during my wife's 36th week of her pregnancy, in the night, she felt that her baby was not moving much as earlier, which she was accustomed to. Hence, they visited hospital in Bellevue. Both of them felt, it would be a routine checkup, but little did they know, about their new born illness. The doctors after examination, were alarmed and immediately performed cesarean section.

The CEO added, that his Son Zain was born on 13th August at 11.29 pm in the year, 1996. . The baby weighed around 3 pounds. Like all other parents, Nadella was also waiting to hear the cry of the baby but this baby did not cry

After some time, the new born, Zain, was transported from the hospital in Bellevue across Lake Washington to Seattle Children's hospital, this hospital has state of the art Neonatal intensive Care Unit.

Nadella wife, Anu, starting recovering from difficult child birth, hence the CEO spent the night in the hospital taking care of his wife. Next Day, he rushed to see his son, Zain, he had no clue as to how their lives would change drastically, after this new born's arrival.

As the years passed, CEO and his wife learned more about the damage caused due to utero asphyxiation. And we learnt Zain would need wheelchair and he would be reliant on us due to severe cerebral palsy. Nadella was devasted, he felt sad, as to how things turned out for me and my wife.

This incident helped us to serve users better

In 2014, he became CEO of Microsoft, his much focus was turned on designing products, so that, the company can better serve users having disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising as well as supporting Zain.

Developing Sense of Deep Empathy

Myself and Anu, realized, there is no way we are going to succeed, if we do not have deep sense of empathy. I felt empathy Is not just something nice to have, but it is definitely core to innovation agenda in a company. This helped us to innovate and succeed and also help others.

In 2021, Nadellas, collaborated with the Children's Hospital, where his son, Zain got much of his treatment, to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children's Center for integrative Brain Research.